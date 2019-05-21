Warter school hosts dementia event

Warter Primary School recently asked Dementia Friendly East Riding to attend an assembly to talk about the condition and invite the upper school to enter a competition.

The charity is aiming to raise awareness of dementia and help local businesses, organisations and schools to make small changes to understand the needs of people living well with dementia.

The children asked questions and shared their experiences of dementia.

The school submitted 58 flowers in the competition, which were beautifully presented using material, ribbon, buttons and various stitching techniques. The judges chose three pupils as winners, who were then awarded certificates and trophies.

The pupils’ flowers have been on show in an exhibition touring the East Riding.