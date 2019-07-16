Warter Primary School teams serve up tennis success

The Warter Primary School Year 3/4 tennis team has been victorious at both the East Riding of Yorkshire competition and the recent Humber tournament.

The Humber tournament took place at Hymers College in Hull on Friday, July 12.

The school’s team played against 11 other teams from the Humber area and finished in first place.

Having won both the local competition in Pocklington and the East Riding of Yorkshire competition in June, the school’s Year 5/6 team also qualified for the Humber tournament and came a very respectable second place.

A spokesman at Warter Primary School said: “The staff, parents and pupils at Warter School are very proud of the children’s achievement.

“Well done to all of our tennis champions!”