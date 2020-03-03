Two upper crust rugby stars visit Holme school

Pupils at Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School are taking part in another successful Great British Pie Week.

The annual event sees children compete to create a new and exciting savoury pie.

The competition, in association with A Laverack and Son, challenges the children to design a pie which can be made by the bakery.

Entries are always of a very high standard and are judged by the Laveracks staff.

As part of the week’s celebrations the school invites celebrities into school to enjoy lunch with the children.

The school’s headteacher Steve Woodhouse invited two very special sporting guests to the school this week.

Mr Woodhouse said: “We are very fortunate this year to be welcoming two international rugby stars from Papua New Guinea, Watson Boas and Jason Tali.”

Watson Boas recently scored for Papua New Guinea in an international match against Great Britain and was one of the country’s stand out players.

Accompanying the players will be ex-New Zealand international and current vice president of the Rugby Football League, Carl Hall.

Mr Woodhouse believes that this type of visit has a lasting impact on the primary aged children.

He added: “It’s not every day that you meet players like Watson and Jason; our children will remember the visit for many years to come.”

Great British Pie Week started on Monday (March 2) and the winner of the children’s competition will be announced in a special assembly on Friday (March 6).