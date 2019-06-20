Two firms in hunt for White Rose accolades

The shortlist for the 2019 White Rose Awards has been revealed with two local businesses in the running to win four of the coveted trophies.

Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges at Bishop Wilton was shortlisted in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year and Self Catering Accommodation of the Year sections.

William’s Den at North Cave was nominated for the New Tourism Business and Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism categories.

Awards for Accessible and Inclusive Tourism, Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism and an International Tourism Award have all been added to the list, reflecting the way our industry is moving forward.

The event, which celebrates the very best in tourism and hospitality in Yorkshire, including food, drink, arts and culture, accommodation and attractions will take place at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Monday, November 25.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Head of Special Projects Claudine Shaw said: “A huge well done to everyone who’s made it onto this year’s shortlist.

“The White Rose Awards is one of our flagship events, and it’s such a privilege to be able to honour the stars of Yorkshire tourism. The competition is always tough as the standards are so incredibly high in the county. Good luck to everyone and we can’t wait to see you on the night for one of the biggest parties of the year.”

White Rose Award chair Elaine Lemm said: “This year’s panel of prestigious industry-wide experts have been well and truly put through their paces shortlisting for the recently revamped White Rose Awards.

“With the standard of entries continuing to rise, competition was fierce, and choosing finalists not easy.

“With the attention to detail, passion and sheer hard work seen from so many superb businesses, it is easy to see why Yorkshire has an outstanding reputation for tourism and hospitality.”