Tributes pour in for former Pocklington School pupil and teacher Malcolm Milne

Tributes have been pouring in for former pupil and long-serving former teacher of Pocklington School Malcolm Milne, who sadly passed away in the early hours of Tuesday 31 December 2019, aged 76.

Malcolm, or Mally as he was affectionately known, was educated at Pocklington School from 1955 to 1962 before returning in September 1971 to begin his career as a schoolmaster.

His subject was geography but his main passion was sport and in particular cricket.

A neat and cultured middle order batsman and a tidy spin bowler, he was one of East Yorkshire’s top players with Beverley, Londesborough Park and Pocklington Pixies.

When teaching commitments allowed, Malcolm also made a significant contribution as a three-quarter at Pocklington RUFC for a decade or more in the 1960s and early 70s and was known for his fearless tackling and intelligent reading of the game.

As a teacher, tutor, housemaster and sports coach at Pocklington School for 32 years, Malcolm understood the workings of pupils’ minds; he was firm but fair and expected them to make the most of their talents and opportunities.

He was patient, compassionate, cajoling and encouraging, gaining pupils’ respect through his empathetic nature and his love of sport and nurturing them with his unflagging advice and concern.

This concern for other people’s welfare marks Malcolm’s life to an extraordinary degree.

He was the secretary to the Old Pocklingtonian Association (Pocklington School’s former pupil society) for more than 30 years, not just administratively but with an astonishing personal awareness and encyclopaedic knowledge of what and where his protégés had gone onto from Pocklington.

He organised the annual Pixies’ cricket tour to Sussex for 50 years from the mid-60s and in 1987 initiated the highly successful staff golf day, which continues to this day.

Malcolm’s lifelong love of sport, people and the school did not relent even after his retirement from teaching in 2003.

He regularly played golf, tended his allotment, helped out with school and Old Pockingtonian events, coached and umpired cricket, was a regular on the touchline at both school and Pocklington rugby club, the list goes on!

In short, he remained a constant, loyal, appreciative supporter of both Pocklington School and the wider Pocklington community.

He will be greatly missed.