Top digital retail consultant shares insights at Pocklington School’s latest Careers and Business Network event in London

The Pocklington School Foundation Careers and Business Network recently held its latest event in London with the focus for the evening on digital strategies and ecommerce, featuring Will Treasure.

The event was attended by a mix of former students and current parents of Pocklington School at The Farmer’s Club in Whitehall.

Toby Seth, Headmaster, hosted a fascinating Q&A session with Will, who spoke of how his career in ecommerce had developed.

Former pupil Will, who has advised over 100 retailers and leading brands, shared with guests how the birth of the internet has transformed how retailers interact with their customers and the challenges he has faced in his career.

Mr Seth said: “We are deeply grateful to Will for his time spent with us.”