The Market Weighton School students claim victory at BAE Make it Challenge

Mrs Oldfield and Mrs Noble, teachers at The Market Weighton School, took 16 Y9 students interested in engineering to the BAE Make It Challenge competition at Hull Ionians.

Students made a vehicle designed to help with environmental disasters, for example earthquakes, fire disasters, global warming, flooding etc.

Students were all pleased when one of the teams succeeded in winning, having been up against many groups from other local schools in this heat.

They will be now put through to Grand Final next year.

A school spokesman said: “The team will now across the north west and north east.

“TMWS is also proud of Libby Ward who won the ‘outstanding individual’ award.

“All students did our school proud and their behaviour/enthusiasm being something further for us to be proud of.”