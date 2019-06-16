Students walk across Wolds for DoE award

Two groups of year 9 and 10 students at The Market Weighton School recently completed their Bronze Practice Expedition as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award. They walked from High Catton to Numbernholme over two days, camping out in Givendale.

A school spokesman said: “The students had to plan the routes, navigate and carry all their camping equipment along with food and clothes needed over the two days. It was a challenging route but the teamwork and support to each other was excellent throughout the expedition.”

