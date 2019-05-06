Students raise £4,000 during charity week

Pupils from Pocklington School raised £4,088.62 for local, national and international causes in a charity week full of wacky activities orchestrated by Sixth Form students.

Events included a giant musical chairs competition, guess the weight of Bernard, the School’s new bearded dragon, staff gunging – and a butler auction, in which pupils bid for the thrill of bossing around volunteer Sixth Form prefects dressed as magical characters.

Post-it notes fun during Pocklington School's Charity Week.

A different record-breaking attempt was held every break-time, in a bid to: eat a dry Weetabix as quickly as possible; attach the maximum amounts of Post-its to someone’s face in 30 seconds; don as many lab coats as possible in one minute, and achieve the fastest time of typing the alphabet on an iPad.

The middle and lower Schools both held fairs, with home-made cake and sweets stalls, tombolas, raffles, fund-raising table challenges which attracted some hot competition, and fiercely-fought three-a-side football challenges.

Charity Week was organised by the school Sixth Form Charity Committee and this year’s total will be distributed to chosen charities the York Hospital Special Care Baby Unit; Surfers Against Sewage; the World Cancer Research Fund UK and sight loss charity the RNIB.

Helen Alexander, I/C of Charities, who helped supervise the fundraising drive, thanked everyone for all their efforts. She added: “The fund raising we do at the school is not just contained to this busy week and I know how much all the hard work is appreciated by the wide range of deserving charities.”

Getting a gunging ' all for charity.