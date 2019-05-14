Students party raises cash for Proms Night

Maddi de Hamel and Tilli Dixon managed to raise �1,260 towards the prom fund.
Woldgate Year 11 students are currently attempting to raise funds to help pay for their Proms Night in July.

Tilli Dixon and Maddi de Hamel organised a Giant Party to bring in cash and managed to raise £1,260 towards the prom fund.

Proud parent Mark de Hamel said: “They had use of a field adjoining Tilli’s house and a marquee, and invited the year group, charging a £10 entry fee.

“Several parents ‘policed’ the event where party goers bought their own refreshments. It was a fantastic effort by the two to raise such an amount.”