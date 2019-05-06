Students invited to Pock Iron Age site

Students from Queen Margaret's School recently visited the Persimmon Homes archaeological dig in Pocklington.
A group of students from Queen Margaret’s School had the unique opportunity to get up close to Pocklington’s most prestigious Iron Age find – recently featured on the BBC’s Digging For Britain, Iron Age Revealed programme.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire welcomed the pupils, who observed the excavation of a ‘warrior grave’ featuring an upright chariot with two horses and the warrior’s skeleton, accompanied with a well-preserved shield and highly decorative brooch.

Jessica Miles, head at Queens Margaret’s School said: “This was an amazing opportunity for our girls.

“Our girls had a fascinating time exploring the site and learning about the techniques and processes involved in such a dig. We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes for making this possible.”