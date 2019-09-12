Students celebrate great results

The Market Weighton School is celebrating another set of improved exam results with greater percentages of students achieving above grades 4 and 5 in English, maths and science with 70% of students gaining at least a grade 4 in both English and maths, (equivalent to the old C grade).

This represents the school’s best figure for this measure in recent years.

Three students with their exam results.

English results were particularly impressive with 83% achieving a grade 4 or higher and 64% achieving grade 5 or above.

Mr Harrison, headteacher, said that he was particularly pleased with the results in core subjects as they were now some of the best in the East Riding and testament to the hard work of students and staff.

Notable individual success for Tina McCreedy and Mia Cosquer both achieving a grade 9 in Art. Harvey Garthwaite who achieved 5 grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, English Language and maths together with an A* grade in further maths achieved the best results this year.

Other students who achieved grade 9s were; Jacob Smith in Food Technology, Adam Humble in Geography and Tom Hollands in English Literature.

Nicole Hobson achieved the top grade of a Distinction* in her Btec Creative Media.

Student progress is measured based on their KS2 SAT results and based on this measure Jess Mellor achieved a massive three grades higher on average across all her subjects.

This is a massive achievement along with Matthew Haxby, Emma Calam, Harvey Garthwaite, Oliver Earnshaw, Ellis Brown and Katie Hughes who all achieved over a grade higher across all subjects.

A school spokesman said: “There were many other individual successes in each subject and all the staff at the school wish all our students well as the progress to the next stage of their education or training.”