Students across area deserve ‘great credit’ after A-Level results are announced
Students across the East Riding have been praised following the A-Level results yesterday.
Cllr Victoria Aitken, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s children, young people and education portfolio holder, said local students deserved ‘great credit’ for their efforts completing courses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cllr Aitken said everyone involved in education including teachers, staff, parents and carers deserved praise for their work.
She said: “This year’s A-Level students have shown great resilience during these uncertain times and they deserve great credit.
“The coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone’s lives and, over the past 18 months, the majority of our young people have had to come to terms with being at home for long periods of time and away from their classrooms and friendship groups.
“We should not underestimate the hard work our students have put in and we wish them all well for whatever their future holds.
“We must also take time to thank all the staff at the schools and colleges across the East Riding for the exceptional work they have done to get the students through this year as well as the help and support they have given to students, their parents, carers and families who also deserve praise for the work they have done at home to support their young people during the pandemic.”