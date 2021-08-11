Students across area deserve ‘great credit’ after A-Level results are announced

Cllr Victoria Aitken, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s children, young people and education portfolio holder, said local students deserved “great credit” for their efforts completing courses during the coronavirus pandemic.Cllr Victoria Aitken, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s children, young people and education portfolio holder, said local students deserved “great credit” for their efforts completing courses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Victoria Aitken, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s children, young people and education portfolio holder, said local students deserved ‘great credit’ for their efforts completing courses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Aitken said everyone involved in education including teachers, staff, parents and carers deserved praise for their work.

She said: “This year’s A-Level students have shown great resilience during these uncertain times and they deserve great credit.

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone’s lives and, over the past 18 months, the majority of our young people have had to come to terms with being at home for long periods of time and away from their classrooms and friendship groups.

“We should not underestimate the hard work our students have put in and we wish them all well for whatever their future holds.