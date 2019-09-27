Stamford Bridge youngsters learn more about unique village heritage

The children of Stamford Bridge Primary School have been celebrating their unique heritage with a wealth of activities relating to the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

This fierce battle saw the Saxon army victorious against the rampaging Vikings!

Children at Stamford Bridge Primary School learn about the famous battle in the village in 1066.

To celebrate, the children welcomed in Arwen from the Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society to tell them all about it! They also had the opportunity to handle swords, axes and helmets.

In classes, the children have taken part in many activities including writing diaries as Saxon soldiers and Viking helmet making.

