St Mary’s pupil has designs on award-winning banner

Imogen Postill, a pupil at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Market Weighton, has won a competition to have her road safety design made into a banner.

The banner shows a roundabout in the shape of a heart and will now be displayed outside the school on Sancton Road.

Imogen, aged 10, is pictured right with the banner with junior travel ambassadors, a team of children who promote road safety at school and who helped judge the competition.

The competition was run in conjunction with Christian Jordan, road safety officer at East Rding of Yorkshire Council.

Imogen, who is in Year 5, said: “I had to design a poster to make it clear to children and grown ups to be safe parking on the roads.

“I designed it at home. I thought it would be quite nice to do a roundabout as a heart.”

Julie Sutherland, head teacher: “It was lovely to have all the children involved in the competition.

“As a school situated on a busy road we are very mindful of parking issues and keeping our children safe has always been our priority.”

St Mary’s RC Primary School is rated Good by Ofsted. It is a small family school and currently has places available across the school for all children in the Market Weighton and surrounding areas.