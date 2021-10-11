Sponsors put their shirts on Woldgate teams

Woldgate School’s new girls football kit sponsored by Arco.

It meant that pupils and students once again could be part of Woldgate’s school teams and wear the badge with pride.

However, none of that would have been possible without the kind and generous sponsorship of some new football kits.

A spokesman said: “The PE department would like to take this opportunity to thank Arco, Bonds Tyres and NFU Mutual for their generous sponsorship of three football kits that have already had outings against South Hunsley, Selby High, Fulford School and Queen Ethelburga’s College.

This Woldgate School boys kit was sponsored by Bond Tyres.

“It has been amazing to see the students wearing your kits with pride and representing Woldgate both at home and away fixtures. Thank you once again; what you do makes a huge difference.”