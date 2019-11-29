Snow Ball raises £15,000 for village school

More than 350 people recently gathered in the events marquee at Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe for a night of entertainment, dancing and fundraising at the annual Snow Ball.

Now in its fifth year, the ball is run by Friends of Warter School members to raise money for the primary school.

Once again, the event’s organisers pulled out the stops to deliver a great night.

Through tickets sales, a charity auction, ‘heads and tails’ and a raffle, the ball raised more than £15,000.

After dinner and the charity auction, guests danced into the night to live music from Hull band Ordinary Men.

