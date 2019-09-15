Schools could get more cash under proposal

More cash would be made available for pupils at 64 schools across the East Riding under a Government proposal to boost education funding, analysis suggests.

The policy would see the minimum per pupil funding rise from £3,500 to £4,000 in primary schools, and from £4,800 to £5,000 for secondary students.

Two schools in this area would benefit from the funding, according to the data.

Stamford Bridge Primary School: (£3,579) and Woldgate School And Sixth Form College: (£4,800) would gain from the pledge.

But education experts and teaching unions say the promise falls far short of the amount needed to tackle a funding crisis, and would favour the least disadvantaged schools.

Analysis of school funding data by the House of Commons Library shows that, of 122 primary schools in the East Riding of Yorkshire, 54 currently receive less than £4,000 for each child.

Each student at these schools gets £3,682 on average, meaning they would receive a boost of £318.

The analysis also suggests that 10 of 17 secondaries in the East Riding of Yorkshire do not currently get £5,000 per pupil, instead seeing an average funding of £4,848 – they would see an increase of £152.

Andrew Morris, assistant general secretary of the National Education Union, said the pledge falls £8bn short of what is required, with 91% of schools having lost funding since 2015.

A DfE spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has made clear that we will increase minimum levels of per pupil funding in primary and secondary schools and return education funding to previous levels.

“We will be announcing more details in due course and, until then, any assumptions are purely speculative.”