School visit for radio star Clare

Broadcaster and TV presenter Clare Balding visited Pocklington School to speak with pupils about celebrated former pupil William Wilberforce as part of her BBC Radio 4 Ramblings series.

Ms Balding asked head girl Hebe Quinney and head boy Mikey Smith about Wilberforce, who was a prominent leader of the movement to abolish slavery.

They showed her the Wilberforce Statue in the school grounds, along with a mosaic and slave sculpture marking his achievements.

The broadcaster visited with Dr Rev Inderjit Bhogal OBE, a leading theologian and Methodist Minister who created the Wilberforce Way, a 60-mile walk between Hull and York commemorating the bicentenary of the abolition of the Transatlantic Slave Trade in 1807.

Ms Balding and Dr Bhogal, who also walked along part of the Wilberforce Way, met students from the school’s equestrian team and staff from its rambling group, The Worthwhile Wanderers.

They recorded students talking about William Wilberforce and Ms Balding signed autographs and obligingly posed for selfies with the group.

Deputy head Clare Bracken said: “We are extremely proud of all that Old Pocklingtonian William Wilberforce achieved and our pupils were thrilled to welcome Clare and Inderjit to the school to talk about him.”

○ The Ramblings episode featuring Pocklington School will be aired on Radio 4 on Thursday, February 27 at 3pm and repeated on Saturday, February 29 at 6am.