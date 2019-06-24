School plays host to Cycle for Life team

St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School in Pocklington was one of the stop-off points for the Cycle for Life Challenge.

Students provided much-needed refreshments for participants of the cycle challenge that saw school staff take a 100km grand tour across the Yorkshire Wolds as part of Cycle 4 Life.

Double gold medal paralympian Steve Bate and his pilot Adam Duggleby also took part in the event.

The Cycle for Life challenge was part of a week-long celebration of cycling across the East Riding organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Road Safety and Public Health teams.