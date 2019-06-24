School plays host to Cycle for Life team

Paralympian Steve Bate (left) and his pilot Adam Duggleby, with Junior Travel Ambassadors (from left) Thea Moyler, Noah Jackson and Serena Clay.
St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School in Pocklington was one of the stop-off points for the Cycle for Life Challenge.

Students provided much-needed refreshments for participants of the cycle challenge that saw school staff take a 100km grand tour across the Yorkshire Wolds as part of Cycle 4 Life.

Double gold medal paralympian Steve Bate and his pilot Adam Duggleby also took part in the event.

The Cycle for Life challenge was part of a week-long celebration of cycling across the East Riding organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Road Safety and Public Health teams.

Charlotte Foster of Year 6 serves tea.

