School opens doors to summer break guests

The school holidays were a busy time for Pocklington School’s domestic bursar and his team of staff as they welcomed a wide range of groups to stay at the schools’ 55 acre campus during the summer.

A group of over 50 aikido enthusiasts from the UK, Germany and Belgium stayed in two of the school’s boarding houses in July, for their annual summer reunion.

This is the second time the group have hired the School, and they made full use of its sports hall, swimming pool and dining hall.

Paul Emmerson, organiser of the Aikido Summer Reunion, said: “Mr D’Arcy and his team have been brilliant in looking after us.

“Pocklington is a great location for us and the facilities are perfect for what we need.”

The Army Ornithological Society also used the School as a base during their weekend stay in the area in July. More than 30 members enjoyed the facilities of the School’s Fenwick-Smith boarding house and were able to hold their AGM outside the Pavilion thanks to the warm weather.

The Byas Academy hosted three sports camps at the school over the summer, for cricket, hockey and rugby.

With over 100 children in total in attendance, the groups enjoyed staying in the boarding houses and using the schools’ 21 acres of grass pitches, two full size, sand dressed synthetic pitches, cricket pavilion and sports hall.

Later in the summer two church based-organisations, the Welcome Hall Evangelical Church in Bromsgrove and the Hull Chinese Christian Church, also brought groups to stay for their annual holiday.

Pastor Jeremy Brooks said: “‘Welcome Hall Evangelical Church has been running an annual church holiday for decades and this was our fourth year staying at Pocklington School.

“The campus is beautiful, the bedrooms are comfortable (many with en-suite showers), the food is outstanding and the staff are truly delightful. We cannot recommend Pocklington School’s holiday accommodation highly enough, and look forward to being back next year.”