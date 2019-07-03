School careers scheme up for national award

Pocklington School has been shortlisted for the Independent Schools of the Year Award for its inspirational Student Careers Programme.

Judges recognised the work of our vibrant new Careers and Business Network, supportive Old Pocklingtonian Association and individually-focused careers curriculum in giving each pupil the knowledge and insight to make informed career choices.

Together they facilitate visits from leading industry professionals, host networking events, organise work experience and mentoring, and provide individual support which empowers pupils to take control.

The Independent Schools of the Year Awards recognise and applaud the varied and imaginative ways in which independent schools prepare young people for their future lives.

Schools from across the country entered this year’s awards and the judging panel’s decision to shortlist Pocklington School as Independent School of the Year for Student Careers Programme is a reflection of the quality of the student experience on offer.

Headmaster Toby Seth said: “I am thrilled that the hard work of everyone involved in our careers programme has been recognised by the Independent Schools of the Year judges. The programme is built on our aim of making meaningful, productive and stimulating connections between current and former members of our community and so extending the school’s core values of Courage, Truth and Trust well beyond the school’s campus.

“The Careers and Business Network, which we launched 18 months ago, has been a vital aspect to our success in this area. It was built on the solid foundations of our Old Pocklingtonian Association, which inspires lasting loyalty among its many active members, along with the broad and in-depth focus of our school Careers Service.”