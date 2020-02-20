Road safety film contest for young people

Brake, the road safety charity, has launched an exciting new competition to inspire young people in the Pocklington area to raise awareness and campaign for safer roads.

Brake’s Project24 competition, in partnership with Coop Insurance, asks 11-18 year-olds to create their own 24-second short film that raises awareness about a road safety subject of their choice.

The title ‘Project24’ was chosen as figures from the World Health Organization show 1.35 million people are killed on the roads each year – the equivalent of one person every 24 seconds. Road crashes are now the eighth leading cause of death worldwide and the leading cause of death for people aged 5-29.

Young people across the region are now being encouraged to enter Project24 by creating their own 24-second videos raising awareness of a road safety topic of their choice and the solutions available to make roads safer, or to inspire people to campaign for safe and healthy journeys.

The contest is open to schools and colleges across Yorkshire, as well as community groups such as Scouts, Guides, youth clubs and emergency service cadets.

By registering, teachers and leaders receive free resources including assembly slides, filming tips and fact sheets.

The final date for entries is 4pm on Friday 3 April 2020. Winners will be announced in May.

Dave Nichols, community engagement manager for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people in Yorkshire to show off their talent and creativity to inspire others to make roads safer.

“At Brake, we know that young people are passionate about improving road safety and speaking out about the dangers they face. I would encourage anyone aged 11-18 to enter Project24, and we look forward to seeing their work.”

Visit www.brake.org.uk/project24 for more details.