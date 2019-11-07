Remembrance Day art created by The Market Weighton School pupils

Talented pupils at The Market Weighton School created an amazing art installation to mark Remembrance Day.

The idea for this piece of artwork originated from a previous recycling project.

Pupils work on the poppies.

The Creative Design department worked with a small group of Year 9 pupils to create a mural using bottle tops.

The bottle top mural was a success and this lead to the idea of reusing the plastic bottles to create poppies.

Over a three week period the department worked with pupils from across the year groups to produce this stunning piece.

The pupils involved made a poppy from the base of a plastic bottle. The base was cut off then painted red. The black centre was then added and once dry a hole drilled in the centre ready for mounting.

Working on a soldier's silhouette.

The poppies were cable tied to a roll of fencing donated by Kenny Embleton from Countryside Properties, Leeds.

The figures were drawn by Mrs Noble, cut out by Mrs Oldfield, and then painted and varnished by Mrs Gilpin.

A spokesman said: “If you have walked past the school you will have noticed the amazing poppy art installation our students and staff have created for Remembrance Day.

“The response on social media has been very positive along with many supportive messages from parents of the students involved and the local community. The finished product looks even better than we expected and all made from plastic waste.”