Pyjamarama stories told at local libraries

Wake up, roll out of bed, and join East Riding Libraries for a magical day in pyjamas!

This month, they will be celebrating BookTrust’s Pyjamarama – a new campaign to help all children experience the joy and wonder of bedtime stories.

Many libraries across the East Riding, including three in the Pocklington and district area, will be taking part with their very own pyjama party, full of fun story-time activities for 0-5 year olds.

Tomorrow (Thursday, June 6) there will be an event at the Pocela Centre, Pocklington, between 10.30am-11am.

There also a pyjama party at Stamford Bridge Library between 1.45pm and 2.15pm, and one at South Cave Library from 3pm to 3.25pm.

On Friday (June 7) another event will be held at the Howden Centre (11am-11.30am) if people cannot make it to an event in this area.

Children who attend the event will receive a free copy of the picture book Car, Car, Truck, Jeep by Katrina Charman and Nick Sharratt – a story to share together at home.

The reading charity BookTrust has 445,000 copies to give away.

Librarian Kimberley Harston said : “Pop on your favourite PJs, onesie or comfy outfit and bring your little ones along to East Riding Libraries!”

Visit www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk for further information on East Riding Libraries.