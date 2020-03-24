Pupils receive quick send-off as school closes

Year 11 pupils at The Market Weighton School were given a impromptu send-off as they said goodbye as the site closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A farewell concert, an assembly, and a line of honour were organised as students said goodbye to the school.

A line of honour was formed as the pupils left the school for the last time.

A spokesman said: “With the very short notice students were put in the unprecedented position of leaving without time to consider their goodbyes or prepare for their last day at school.

“Mr Harrison and his team of dedicated staff and students put together a farewell concert and celebration assembly followed by staff forming a line of honour waving students off and wishing them all the best for the future.

Ms Joshi, Head of Year 11, added: “They were an amazing, hardworking year group and I am upset that we won’t get any more time together but wish them all the best for the future as do all the staff at TMWS.”