Pupils put on Hairspray JR show

Students at The Market Weighton School are currently rehearsing for their new theatrical production.

The Hairspray JR production will take place from Wednesday, February 12 to Friday, February 14.

The Market Weighton School's production of Hairspray JR will be staged from Wednesday, February 12 to Friday, February 14.

A school spokesperson said: “Hairspray JR is a dynamic musical with an important message: that acceptance comes in all shapes, sizes and nationalities. It explores ideas of civil rights and discrimination.

“Refreshments will be available before and during the performance, and there will be an opportunity to buy raffle tickets to be in with the chance of winning a prize.”

Tickets, £5.98, are available on the school website (www.tmws.co.uk).

The Market Weighton School's production of Hairspray JR will be staged from Wednesday, February 12 to Friday, February 14.