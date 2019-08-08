Pupils’ posters put up in village to halt dog mess

Pupils at Sutton upon Derwent Primary School have been helping the village’s parish council in a campaign to stop dog fouling.

Despite it being illegal to leave dog waste in the majority of public spaces in the village, some owners are still not picking up after their dogs.

Sutton upon Derwent Parish Councillors had been racking their brains to try to solve the issue until one councillor suggested asking the schoolchildren to get involved.

Pupils were asked to design posters which could be displayed around the village in the hope that dog owners would take more notice of them than the standard ones distributed by county council.

The primary pupils responded with enthusiasm and clever creativity.

Each one of them received a prize consisting of drawing materials from Parish Councillors Maria Lovatt and Catherine Minnis at a special assembly.

A parish council spokesman said: “The designs with the most eye-catching and appropriate messages have been printed and laminated and will soon be seen around Sutton upon Derwent.

“The issue of dog mess is an emotive one and it is one of the most offensive types of litter on our streets.

“ It is harmful to people and to the environment as well as being downright anti-social.

“Councillors and parishioners now hope that dog owners will react favourably and positively.

“After all, if our children know the laws and the correct ways to behave, there is really no excuse for the rest of us.”