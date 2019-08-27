Pupils’ joy after achieving great GCSE results

GCSE students at Pocklington School are celebrating a superb set of results.

The headline results are:

○40% of all grades awarded were the top 9, 8 or 7 (compared with a national average of 20.8%)

○23.4% of all grades awarded were 9 or 8

○92.4% of all grades awarded were grade 4 or above (the equivalent of A* to C), compared with a national average of 67.3%

○More than a fifth of students achieved at least eight grade 9-7s

Headmaster Toby Seth said: “I am tremendously proud of the hard work and effort our students have put into these GCSE results.

“What makes them all the more worthy of celebration is the knowledge that a typical Pocklingtonian will, at the same time as studying, be heavily involved in at least one aspect of our co-curricular programme.

“This is true for all our candidates this year and seeing them achieve these outcomes alongside their many other activities accurately reflects our holistic approach to education at Pocklington School.

“Furthermore, the support, encouragement and careful guidance afforded to them by their teachers and pastoral staff from the Prep School onwards has played an important role in helping them achieve these outcomes. I congratulate both groups on all their achievements.”