Pupils go yellow for mental health day

Pocklington CE VC Infant School Year 2 pupils during the Hello Yellow awareness day.

Pocklington Infants have been raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing by swapping their red and blue uniform for yellow as part of the young minds Hello Yellow awareness day.

A school spokesperson said: “Our school strapline is ‘happy children loving learning’ so promoting pupils’ mental health and wellbeing is a key aspect of school life.

“As well as having awareness days, we have a therapy dog who visits school and our emotional learning support assistant provides 1:1, small group and whole class support.

“Children also have access to a sensory room to help with emotional regulation.