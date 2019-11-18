Primary children sample elite coaching methods

Sixteen children from local primary schools gained an insight into the cutting edge sports science when they joined a Strength and Conditioning Masterclass at Pocklington School recently.

The 9 to 11-year-olds from the schools with an interest in sport were invited to the action-packed morning, hosted by the Pocklington School’s Head of Athletic and Coaching Development and Head of Rugby Jonny Wheeler.

Mr Wheeler and his coaching team introduced the youngsters to strength and conditioning exercises and games which taught them different movement patterns aimed at both enhancing performance and reducing the risk of injury whilst maintaining all round health.

They concentrated on speed testing and technique work, then used force plates, which measure how much force an athlete produces on the ground as they jump – used to measure their symmetry, balance and fatigue.

After some circuit work, the youngsters played games wearing GPS monitoring devices, which are used by Pocklington School’s rugby and hockey teams to help analyse their performance and fitness levels.

Mr Wheeler said: “It was awesome to welcome children from a variety of local schools and sports to Pocklington. We provided an experience of speed and strength testing as well as some movement literacy circuits and feedback on game play from our GPS units. I was impressed by their dedication and hard work. We clearly have some very talented young sportsmen and women in our local schools.”