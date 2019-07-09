Prep School’s sponsored run raises £3,155

Who’d have thought running in the rain could be so much fun?

Children from the whole of Pocklington Prep School defied the unseasonal weather to generate their own rays of sunshine during a sponsored fun run round the school grounds.

The runners were well supported.

Pupils from Pre Prep to Year 6 encouraged each other by cheering every group as they set off and by supporting fellow runners along the 1.21 miles of the Pock Run route around the school perimeter.

They were also inspired along the way by a series of way-markers bearing motivational messages.

Their efforts were sponsored by friends and family, in aid of four charities suggested by the school’s charity reps.

The total raised was an impressive £3,155 (so far), which will be divided between Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Pocklington Imagination Library, Save the Children and Cancer Research UK.

The children encouraged each other during the run.

Year 1 teacher and Pock Run organiser Bonnie Steel said: “The Pock spirit is just amazing and it meant the bad weather wasn’t going to stop anyone doing their best.

“It wasn’t about the running but about joint effort; it was very special to see the whole school coming together and supporting each other to raise money for good causes.”