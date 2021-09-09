Pocklington School welcomed various groups and guests over the summer holidays

Trampoline club Pocklington Tornadoes ran two weeks of summer camp at Pocklington School over the summer holidays.

Trampoline club Pocklington Tornadoes ran two weeks of summer camps in the School sports hall and on the playing fields, which saw 75 children enjoying gymnastics, relay races, giant board games, obstacle courses, football, swimming and dodgeball, as well as learning trampoline skills.

The camps are an extension of the weekly trampoline sessions which are available in term time and are run by former Pocklington School pupil John Chatterton.

John said: “We are extremely grateful to Pocklington School for allowing us to use their fantastic facilities! After a year of interrupted training due to the pandemic, it was great to have not only our members, but children from the Pocklington community, come together and spend a couple of weeks taking part in the many different activities we had to offer.

I’d like to thank all the parents who trusted the club with the care of their children, as well as my amazing team of coaches who made our camps a huge success. We hope the children enjoyed the camps as much as we did, and we can’t wait to run them again during the holidays next year!”

Janet Knott, Deputy Bursar at Pocklington School, said: “It’s been fantastic to welcome so many different groups back to our campus over the summer and see so many children and adults enjoying themselves and having some fun.