Pocklington School students look ahead to an exciting future following A-Level results

Pocklington School has wished its students the best of luck in the future.

They are now looking forward to a varied and ambitious range of exciting futures.

During both lockdowns, the students accessed their full timetable remotely, through online lessons with teachers, assemblies, and a wide range of enrichment activities.

While physically in school, they were able to participate in wider school life whilst operating within their ‘Sixth Form Bubble’.

Following Leavers’ Day, students were able to participate in a range of transition topics to support their preparations for the future, whether it be higher education, an apprenticeship, employment or gap year.

Students accessed reading lists, podcasts and lecture-style presentations compiled by subject departments as well as practical advice relating to studying or working and living away from home.

Tim Morris, head of Sixth Form at Pocklington School said: “When I joined the school last September, I challenged every student to be the best version of themselves; they have certainly risen to that challenge! Our Upper Sixth students have shown courage, resilience and integrity.

“Their strength of character, determined spirit, and adaptability in the face of change and uncertainty has been particularly crucial during the majority of their two years in the Sixth Form.

“These fantastic results reflect their outstanding approach and the strong progress they have made; we are tremendously proud of all they have achieved and they should be to.”

Toby Seth, headmaster at Pocklington School, added: “All of our Sixth Form students should be extremely proud of their achievements in this most unusual of years.

“Their tenacity, determination and commitment to succeed was on show for all to see over the whole of their two years, but in particular in their last six weeks at school.