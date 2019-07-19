Pocklington Infants School has recipe for success thanks to own cook book

The Friends of Pocklington CE Infant School fundraising committee has produced a new recipe book to raise money for the school.

The Yummy, Scrummy Recipe Book is a compilation of more than 20 favourite recipes from children at the school.

Local Pocklington-based businesses have helped with the costs of producing the book with Brick Slips – a manufacturer of brick veneers – covering the print and production costs; and media company Yorkshire Creative designing the book.

Dr Lynn Bartram, the head teacher at Pocklington Infants CE School, said: “We’re so proud and delighted that we have parents who are keen to help to raise much needed funds with innovative ideas like this recipe book.

“The money raised will go towards various things to enrich the children’s learning.”

Becki Keeble, chair of the Friends charity, said: “The Yummy, Scrummy Recipe Book is perfect for anyone who enjoys baking and aims to get children involved in the kitchen, as many of the recipes are simple to follow.”

The recipe book is printed on strong paper to ensure it’s perfect for use in the kitchen, is on sale for £5. Please contact friendsofpockinfants@gmail.com to order a copy and support the school.