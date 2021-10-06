Pocklington Infant School to host open evening on Thursday, November 11

Pocklington Infant School is preparing to host an open evening for parents whose children are due to start school in September 2022.Pocklington Infant School is preparing to host an open evening for parents whose children are due to start school in September 2022.

The school is inviting people to take a look around its reception classes, and meet staff and representatives of its governing body on Thursday, November 11 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Headteacher Dr Lynn Bartram said: “We would request that only adults attend the evening. We are using an appointment system to ensure a limited number of adults attending at any one time as part of our Covid secure arrangements.”

Parents can call 01759 302699 to book an appointment at the open evening.