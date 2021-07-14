Pocklington Infant School appealing for volunteers to help with School Streets traffic initiative

Headteacher Dr Lynn Bartram.

School Streets restricts traffic on roads near schools to help young people and families stay safe on their journeys to and from school, and volunteers are crucial to the scheme’s success.

They will be helping motorists understand the restrictions, and explain what’s going on in a friendly, polite and positive way.

The initiative is a pilot scheme covering roads near Pocklington Infant and St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary Schools, and Market Weighton Infant School.

The volunteers will:

○ Help explain the reasons for School Streets to passers-by and drivers if asked; assist vehicles which have a permit or are on the exemption list on entering the School Streets zone

○ Help young people stay safe as they walk, cycle or scoot to school

○ Set up and pack down the portable temporary traffic restriction signage

○ Inform drivers of the restriction; offering information and guidance (for example, highlighting the location of the park and stride areas if applicable)

Pocklington Infant School headteacher, Dr Lynn Bartram, said: “Pocklington CE Infant school is looking forward to participating in the School Streets scheme.

“We hope that by restricting Maxwell Road for a short period every day, we can ensure a safer journey to and from school for our families.”

Email [email protected] or call 01759 302699 if you would like to volunteer as a marshall at Pocklington Infant School.