Pock students hailed for work outside the class

Three students from Pocklington School have been presented with special trophies in recognition of their outstanding commitment and individual participation in activities outside the classroom.

The trophies form part of the ‘Pocklington Award’ programme, which is open to all students at the school. Its aim is to celebrate and reflect students’ life outside the classroom, and offer them an opportunity to learn how to present their achievements to others.

Lucy Grewer (Bronze award).

Florence Colbeck, winner of the Gold Award for Sixth Form said: “‘Now leaving Pocklington School, it means so much to have received the Pocklington Award for recognition of all the work I have put in alongside my A Levels.

“It was important to me that my co-curricular activities supplemented my academic studies as well as furthering my own interest in the History of Art, which I will be reading at university.”

Silver Award winner for Middle School, Kobby Fofie, commented: “What separates Pocklington School from others is the array of extra-curricular activities to part take in. I take part in swing band, musical theatre, two different instrument lessons, CCF, rugby and many more.

“I also enjoy house events as they are a chance for students to work together. It is an honour to win this award because I try to be as involved in school life as possible, taking the opportunities provided and having fun whilst doing them.”

Winner of the Bronze Award for Lower School students, Lucy Grewer said: “I was delighted to be given this award and I am proud of all that I have achieved. There is such a wide variety of activities on offer at school.”

Lucy Hornby, head of co-curriculum and organiser of the Award programme said: “The Pocklington Award is a great opportunity for students to demonstrate and celebrate their co-curricular activities and I congratulate Florence, Kobby and Lucy on their success. We have a wide range of opportunities available for our students to take part in outside of the classroom.”