Pock sixth form pupils top A-level progress table

Pocklington School’s Sixth Form students make more progress than any others in the East Riding, stats show.

New league tables released by the Department for Education show Pocklington School Sixth Form ranks considerably higher than other schools and colleges in its local education authority area, in terms of the progress made by students who took their A-levels last summer.

The students made an “above average” improvement of +0.34 per exam grade over the two-year period after their GCSEs. This is equivalent to each student scoring one A-level grade higher than expected. This means that a pupil expected to achieve AAB could in fact secure a final outcome of AAA. Students at the school which ranked second in the table made +0.17 progress per exam grade.

Pocklington School was also ranked as the highest-performing independent Sixth Form in the East Riding, Hull and North Yorkshire, in terms of the ‘value added’ progress ratings.

Toby Seth, Pocklington School Headmaster, said: “Our Sixth Form accepts a broad range of abilities and encourages students to follow a balanced programme of co-curricular activities alongside academic study, so these figures are particularly pleasing.

“Judging pupils’ performance by the progress they make is the best indicator of what a school can offer. These figures reflect the dedication and hard work of both our staff and pupils, as well as the support of their families; we believe that working together helps ensure that each student achieves their best outcome.”