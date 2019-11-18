Pock School up for TES award

Pocklington School has been shortlisted in the prestigious TES Independent School Awards, which applaud excellence and reward innovation, providing benchmarks for the sector as a whole.

The School has been shortlisted for the Best Use of Technology award 2020, for its support and use of the innovative Chatta learning app, which has proved successful in helping its early learners become stronger communicators, readers, writers, and thinkers.

The news comes as Chatta was also named as one of the world’s 100 brightest education innovations for the second consecutive year.

It was selected by global education non-profit organisation HundrED, which highlights best practice ideas and innovations to help the future of education globally.

Headmaster Toby Seth said: “I am thrilled that Pocklington School has been shortlisted for the TES Awards and that the potential global impact of Chatta has been recognised once more by the HundrED organisation.

“We are ambitious for our pupils and committed to supporting them with their aspirations. One of our key strategic goals is to be innovative in our approach to learning and this is exemplified by our support of Chatta and its developer Chris Williams.

“The fact Chatta’s positive impact has extended far beyond our own school gates makes our involvement with it even more worthwhile.”

Chatta is based at Pocklington School, which has supported its research and development as well as giving classroom feedback. At a time when people are communicating more, but actually talking less, the app was designed to help young children develop ‘oral narrative competence’, the biggest indicator of future writing competence. It is also used to help children with additional learning needs and people learning English as a foreign language.

Based on research relating to what matters most in learning and development, Chatta uses technology to present content in a way which mirrors the way people think and embeds in the memory.

The app links images with language; users upload photos and pictures to its storyboard, talk about them and then play back, re-record, or listen to the words delivered by someone else.

Chatta is used at Pocklington School to help early learners gain fluency, as well as helping our overseas boarders to master the English language. It is also used at schools across the country and in Malaysia, Finland, Spain and Brazil to help teach English and aid bilingual learning, for children aged 3-18.