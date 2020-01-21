Pock Infants School to host open evening

Pocklington CE VC Infant School is hosting an open evening to showcase its nursery and reception facilities.

Headteacher Dr Lynn Bartram said: “Parents interested in a nursery place are invited to visit on Thursday, February 6 between 5pm and 6pm.

“Parents who are choosing Pocklington CE Infants for their children due to start in reception in September 2020 are also welcome to look around the classrooms and meet teachers and governors on February 6 between 5pm and 6pm.”

Tours during the school day by Dr Bartram can be arranged by calling the school office.