Peter Rabbit pays special visit to Sancton nursery

The Old School House Nursery in Sancton hosted a special visitor to celebrate this year’s World Book Day.

Peter Rabbit, immortalised by Beatrix Potter, enthralled the children during the visit.

Sally Rustomji, director at The Old School House Nursery, said: “We were pleased that Peter Rabbit joined us for afternoon tea as part of World Book Day celebration.

“The afternoon involved a story time session, followed by a meeting with Peter Rabbit, then some Easter themed crafts and pass the carrot parcel.

“Reading for pleasure is in decline, so we want to boost it back up, raise awareness, and spark millions of imaginations.

“That is why we took part in the nationwide social event to enjoy the pleasures of reading and ‘Share a Story’ during World Book Day.

“I think that Beatrix Potter’s stories are a treasure that should show up at least once in every child’s life.

“For me a love of these little books was passed down from my own parents and it always provokes a sense of nostalgia and the children just adore the story particularly as we have some resident rabbits who have a burrow on the field outside the nursery.

“We often see them playing close to the nursery, so this story is perfect for the children.

“Since opening the nursery in 2000 we have worked with 2,768 children, served 146,023 meals, given 260,844 cuddles and sung 89,017 songs so to have a guest such as Peter Rabbit at our World Book Day celebration was a fantastic pleasure.”