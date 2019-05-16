New nursery class places up for grabs at Pocklington Infants School

Even more children and parents are set to see the benefits of taking their first step into education at an even earlier age thanks to a new nursery at Pocklington Infant School.

Since January this year, the school has been running a new nursery class on mornings only and from September there will be a range of options throughout the week.

The nursery class is led by a specialist early years teacher and experienced support staff.

Each new nursery placement begins with an opportunity for parents and children and to meet the staff, get to know each other and your child’s needs – and a gentle and personalised start to their school career.

Dr Lynn Bartram, head of Pocklington Infant School, said: ‘We are now taking applications for nursery places for children to start from this September or from next January 2020.

“Children can start in our Nursery the term after they turn three.

“We can offer places for either a morning session, afternoon session or all day.

“Children can attend all week or select days that suit their family.

“A number of parents with older children in the school have already commented on the benefits of starting their younger children in the nursery.”

Lead nursery teacher Mrs King said: “All of the children have settled well into the routines of the day and are all confident in selecting their own activities and playing with their friends. We have a number of new children who have joined our class over the last half term and they are also joining in well and are a happy, confident group of children.

“We have a bright and welcoming classroom, a dedicated outside space as well as a large outdoor learning classroom.

“We would love to invite you to look round and see our happy Robins class loving learning.”

○ Parents can apply now or register an interest by emailing office@pocklington-infants.org or by contacting the school on 01759 302699.