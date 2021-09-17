New library for Pocklington Prep School

Author Catherine Jacob cuts the ribbon at Prep School Library.

Pocklington Prep School has unveiled its brand new library, welcoming children’s author Catherine Jacob to school to read her new book ‘Betsy Buglove Saves the Bees’ to the pupils as part of the celebrations.

The celebrations began with a series of guest storytelling sessions from Pocklington School teaching staff, including Sally Stone (Head of English), Toby Seth (Headmaster) and Steph Saunders (Librarian).

Catherine Jacob had the honour of officially opening the library, marked with the cutting of a blue ribbon, before she treated the children to a reading.

Catherine Jacob delivers a reading to Pocklington Prep School children.

She said: “It was my absolute pleasure to come and read Betsy Buglove Saves the Bees to the children at Pocklington Prep, to hear all their questions and to open the new library. What a wonderful space to fire the children’s imaginations!

“I can see that many, many adventures are going to be had in that library, through the magical world of books.”

Suzy Ward, head of Pocklington Prep School, said: “Our new library sits right at the heart of our wonderful school. It is a beautiful space to read, relax and learn.