New head boy and girl at The Market Weighton School

Voting has taken place to find next year’s head boy and head girl at The Market Weighton School.

The idea behind bringing the event forward is that the previous heads can hand over to the newly instated students and they then will have a full academic year in the role.

Josh Couch is the new head boy while Abigail Ducker takes the head girl role.

Jack Kendrick and Alex Calvert claimed the deputy positions.

A school spokesman said: “The final count was very tense, the head boy and head girl results were the closest ever with Josh Couch taking the head boy title by three votes. We now want to give all these positive students a high profile in school.

“We would like to congratulate all those who took part and those who voted.”