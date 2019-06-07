Nathan takes part in police night challenge

Nathan Hazel, a Year 11 student at The Market Weighton School, recently took part in Humberside Police’s Night Challenge.

The event consisted of an 11-mile walk incorporating themed challenges.

Nathan completed the walk in a team of six, with the other students coming from Driffield School and Sixth Form, Hornsea Secondary School and Goole Academy.

Around 150 young people from across the Humberside police area put on walking boots and took part in Humberside Police’s Night Challenge.

The participants, aged between 13 and 18, competed as teams, completing exercises along the way.

The challenge took place overnight and saw students trekking across Brantingham Dale in East Yorkshire.

This year’s event was focused on knife crime and child criminal exploitation and the associated risks that link to them.

Those taking part learnt how their actions online can put them in danger and how to spot the signs of friends that may be at risk of child sexual exploitation.

The teams worked together to complete eight challenges based at pit-stops along the route, through which they will learnt about a fictional teenager who was involved in a knife incident.

They also met representatives from a number of community safety agencies who discussed the support that they can offer to young people.

Sergeant Nick Bunker said: “Night Challenge is a great opportunity for young people from communities across our force area to spend time with officers and other community safety partners in a challenging environment.

“It will help them to build confidence and self-esteem whilst also giving them valuable life skills and respect for themselves, others and their surroundings.”