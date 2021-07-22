Natalie ‘Running Yorkshire’ in seven days to provide free resources to more schools across region

Natalie Jackson aims to run more than 150km (almost 100 miles) across Yorkshire. Photo submitted

Natalie, co-founder and director of Yorkshire-based social enterprise company Totally Runable Ltd and non-profit See Sporty Be Sporty CIC, hopes to raise awareness of the gender sport gap in primary schools and raise funds to provide free resources to more Yorkshire schools.

Her route will take her from the border with Lancashire to the West of Skipton to the sea at Hull.

She will pass through Skipton, Bolton Abbey, Knaresborough, Harrogate, York, Pocklington, Market Weighton, Beverley and Hull, stopping in at local businesses and Yorkshire landmarks.

Natalie, who starts the challenge on Monday (July 26) and finishes on Yorkshire Day (Sunday, August 1) said: “It’s something very close to my heart. We know that children are still not seeing enough female sporting role models, and anything raised from this run will go directly to putting posters and free resources into schools featuring awesome girls aged 11-16 doing the sports that they love.

“See Sport Be Sporty CIC and Totally Runable Ltd have already provided 2,500 schools across West and South Yorkshire with the posters, assembly kits and lesson plan ideas.

“With a £2,000 fundraising aim, Running Yorkshire will complete the mission to impact over 450,000 pupils in over 3,000 Yorkshire primary schools.

“It still seems like a really long way, but I think I can do it. I ran 101km in eight days in my training which was hard going, so I’m under no illusions that this will be easy, but that’s part of the point.

“I wanted to do something that I wasn’t sure I could do, and this definitely qualifies!”