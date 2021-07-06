More than a dozen “outstanding” schools in the East Riding will face inspectors under new rules

From September, Ofsted will resume inspecting schools across the country. Photo: PA Images

From September, Ofsted will resume inspecting schools across the country and for the first time in almost a decade, those deemed outstanding will also face compulsory visits.

Figures from the education watchdog, covering 141 of East Riding’s primary and secondary schools, show that 14 received an outstanding rating the last time they were inspected.

Under rules introduced in 2012, those schools became exempt from being routinely reinspected and only faced scrutiny if concerns were raised about their performance.

The exemptions were introduced by the then Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition to give outstanding schools more freedom. But the guidelines mean many schools across England have gone years without being visited by inspectors as a result.

According to the latest Ofsted figures, the outstanding educational facilities in this area include 13 primary schools and one secondary school.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the organisation suspend all routine inspections, but in line with the lifting of restrictions across the country, inspectors will begin their visits again in September.

The move to remove exemptions for outstanding schools, announced by the Department for Education, was welcomed by the Association of School and College Leaders, while the National Education Union said outstanding schools should never have been treated differently.

Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman said: “We had long called for the exemption to be lifted.

“I am very pleased that all schools will now be inspected routinely once our full inspection programme restarts this autumn. This is what parents expect and children deserve.