More than 100 people attend The Market Weighton School prom

More than 100 students and staff attended The Market Weighton School prom, which this year was held at the Kilnwick Percy Club near Pocklington on Thursday, July 4.

Students arrived in a whole host of transport including an old army lorry, an articulated truck, and an array of impressive cars and limousines.

The prom King and Queen Joe Hollands and Mukeni Wa-Ciama.

A Market Weighton School spokesman said: “Students enjoyed a lovely dinner and partied into the night.

“Prom King and Queen were voted for the by students and the titles were awarded to Joe Hollands and Mukeni Wa-Ciama.”