Local author pays visit to Warter School

Pupils at Warter CE Primary School were recently entertained by a local author.

Nick East visited the school to talk about his new children’s book entitled Agent Weasel.

He is the illustrator of the bestselling Toto the Ninja Cat as well as the Goodnight Digger and Knock Knock series.

A Warter CE Primary School spokesman said: “Nick gave a brilliant presentation explaining how Millington Woods had inspired him to write a story about Agent Weasel, a super-spy and his trusty dormouse friend Dorking.

“He included a draw-along giving step-by-step illustrations on how to draw his main character Agent Weasel.

“Afterwards, Nick spent time talking to the children and signing personal copies of the book.

The children had a great time.”